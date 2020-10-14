Detroit Youth Choir’s ‘Glory’ remake being considered for Grammy nomination

DETROIT – After the Detroit Youth Choir earned second place on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent (AGT),” the group is on the verge of hitting a new level of fame.

Week after week, the choir captured the hearts of many on AGT and have held on to them ever since. Now the group is being considered for a Grammy for their rendition of the song “Glory" -- an Oscar-winning song from the 2014 movie “Selma.”

“The production company sent me an email saying, 'Congratulations, you guys are considered for a Grammy for the re-imagination of ‘Glory’," said Anthony White with the Detroit Youth Choir. “I’m like ‘aww man, wait until the kids see this’."

White says the choir received permission from artists Common and John Legend to remake the popular song. You can watch the Detroit Youth Choir’s performance in the video below.

With AGT on their resume, and a possibly Grammy on the way, White says their next dream would be to actually perform at the Grammy Awards.

“Detroit Youth Choir is up for the challenge,” he said.

