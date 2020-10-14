How to get help while battle for second round of stimulus checks stalls in Washington

With the battle for a second round of stimulus checks stalled in Washington, there’s help out there for people who need it.

The political infighting over a second stimulus in Washington has left many people out of money, and in turn, out of options.

But there’s good news for Michigan residents looking for ways to help bridge the gaps.

“We have a deal on unemployment benefits and liability reform," Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield tweeted Tuesday. “The tie bar is no longer necessary, because we found common ground. Thank you (Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) and (Sen. Mike Shirkey) for your work and bipartisan cooperation. Great news for working families and small businesses.”

The bill:

Extends the maximum unemployment benefit period from 20 weeks to 26 weeks.

Relieves employers of the responsibility to pay for benefits when someone is laid off due to COVID-19.

Allows employers to use the work-share program, even if they’re not normally eligible.

Allows people to receive benefits while taking time off work for a COVID-19 issue.

The federal stimulus bill, though, is another story. President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi weren’t able to come to terms.

Some predict a deal will get done soon, but in the meantime, there are resources for people who are struggling.

Many credit card companies are waiving late feeds and have shown an interest in working with consumers. The same goes with mortgage companies.

Detroit has resources in place to help with rent and negotiations with landlords.

You can watch the full Help Me Hank report in the video posted above.