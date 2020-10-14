‘Purple heroin’ linked to several overdose cases, 1 death in Michigan

DETROIT – The Michigan Poison Center at the Wayne State University School of Medicine is issuing a warning about recent reports involving “purple heroin” in Michigan.

The drug has been linked to several overdoses in the Upper Peninsula and one overdose-related death in Van Buren County.

Samples of the drug were sent to the Michigan State Police Laboratory for testing. Officials identified components of the product. The components include fentanyl, niacinamide, acetaminophen, flualprazolam, buspirone and brorphine.

Brorphine is a non-fentanyl synthetic opioid. It has been implicated in the death in Van Buren County, researchers said. They do not know if “purple heroin” is colored before or after arriving in Michigan. They also do not know why it is colored.

“The availability of brorphine combined with other potent opioids, like heroin and fentanyl, pose an imminent hazard to public safety, further fueling and complicating the existing opioid epidemic,” Michigan Poison Center said.

Research is limited, but researchers believe brorphine overdoses should respond to normal naloxone dosing.

If you need resources or to connect with a local substance abuse treatment center please click here for more information or call this number 800-662-4357.

You can also reach out to Never Use Alone at 800-484-3731 or visit NeverUseAlone.com for help. If you have a loved one who uses opioids you can obtain naloxone (Narcan) in Michigan by clicking here.

The Michigan Poison Center is available by calling this number 800-222-1222.

Read the PDF below for more information or click here: