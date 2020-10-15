103-year-old Detroiter seeks to inspire others to vote

DETROIT – How many people can say they’ve voted in every presidential election since Franklin D. Roosevelt? A Detroit woman can.

A public service announcement, featuring the woman and shot all over the country, is designed to push people toward the polls.

The announcement features Talu Massey, 103, who said she can remember the first time she voted. She has already cast her ballot for this year too.

Massey said the secret to her longevity and health is to “have fun, but do everything in moderation.” And, of course, “stay involved in your community.”

