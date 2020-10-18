Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl last seen in September

DETROIT – Police are looking for Jazlyn Jackson, a 16-year-old girl last seen in late September.

According to authorities, Jackson was last seen Sept. 30 at about 11 p.m. in the 19100 block of Margareta Street, just south of Seven Mile Road.

Jackson is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey top and black shorts.

Anyone who has seen Jazlyn Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

