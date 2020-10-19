19-year-old shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old man said he and a friend were in a physical altercation with multiple men in the 18600 block of Morang Drive, just south of Seven Mile Road, when an unknown person shot him.

The 19-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he is being treated. His condition is unknown at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

