Police seek man wanted for Dearborn shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police released images of the suspect wanted for a shooting that took place around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Warren Avenue near Chase Road.

The vehicle the suspect was in is described as an older model green Honda Accord four-door Sedan with a blue and gray colored passenger side door.

It was last spotted fleeing southbound on Greenfield Road from Warren Avenue.

The victim was not injured during the shooting. Cell phone video captured scene from the incident of the suspect and his vehicle.

“Reckless acts such as this endanger innocent lives and will not be tolerated. The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this incident and the person responsible will be held accountable,” said Dearborn Police Chief, Ronald Haddad.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

Dearborn police are encouraging anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspect to contact authorities. (Dearborn police)