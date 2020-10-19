Workers at Westland nursing home to go on strike amid pandemic

WESTLAND, Mich. – A group of nursing home workers will walk off the job Monday morning over their working conditions in the pandemic.

Essential nursing home workers at Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Nursing home, located on Newburgh Road in Westland, had agreed in August to delay their planned strike by 30 days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged SEIU Healthcare Michigan and nursing home chains to negotiate toward a fair contract.

They said that they are treated like they’re dispensable and will now walk off the job Monday at 6 a.m., kicking off their strike over unfair labor practices.

They said they’re arguing for more PPE, better pay and more staff to help take care of patients.