Abducted Wisconsin boy found in Michigan after being missing for nearly 3 months

KINGLSEY, Mich. – Michigan State Police located an abducted Wisconsin boy after a resident reported seeing the boy and his father in Kingsley.

Azariah Petrick, 4, was reportedly taken by his father, Mark Anthony Petrick, on July 22. A felony warrant for interference with custody was issued for Mark Petrick on July 24. They were from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Update- The Pleasant Prairie Police are still seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing four-year-old male... Posted by Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Troopers were dispatched to an address on Pearl Street, in Kingsley, after receiving a tip about the missing child. The caller said he had seen on social media that the child was missing and was certain that the child and father were staying in a motorhome on the property.

Troopers found Mark Petrick and the boy in a motorhome. Mark Petrick was taken into custody and the child confirmed his own identity.

Mark Petrick was uncooperative and gave police a fake name, officials said. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The boy has been returned to his mother.

