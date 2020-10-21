58ºF

Detroit public school students host community event to encourage residents to vote early

Community event is led by students

Paula Tutman, Reporter

DETROIT – Most students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are too young to vote, but that doesn’t mean they’re sitting on the sidelines this election.

Party at the Polls is a free, student-led, nonpartisan community event aimed at encouraging people to vote early for the 2020 General Election.

The socially distant rally featured food music and an opportunity to vote early at the Farwell Recreation Center. Student leaders will speak out about the importance of voting.

