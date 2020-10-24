46ºF

Donald Trump Jr. to host MAGA event in Macomb County on Monday

Event taking place at Michigan Stars Sports Center

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – On Monday, Oct. 26 Donald Trump Jr. will be in Macomb County where he is hosting a Make America Great Event.

He is the eldest child of President Donald Trump.

The MAGA event is taking place at Michigan Stars Sports Center and begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening to the public starting 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

It is being held only one day after Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Detroit. To date, it is still uncertain where exactly Harris will campaign in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Trump will hold a Lansing rally one week before Election Day.

Macomb County was one of the key counties that helped Trump win Michigan in the 2016 presidential race.

