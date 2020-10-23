Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Sunday to campaign for Joe Biden

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Detroit on Sunday to campaign for Joe Biden.

The announcement comes the morning after Biden and President Donald Trump squared off in the final debate before the 2020 election.

Harris spoke last month about trying to earn Michiganders' support during Biden’s campaign.

American singer and musician Lizzo is also scheduled to campaign for Biden this weekend in Michigan. She will speak at an event in Detroit, followed by another event in Harper Woods on Friday afternoon