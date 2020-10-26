2-year-old Detroit girl rushed to hospital after stray dog attacked her in Detroit home

DETROIT – Police said a 2-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after a dog attacked her inside her Detroit home.

The child was attacked in the 10000 block of Wayburn Street on Monday around noon. Police said the dog was a cane corso, a breed that can weigh up to 110 pounds when fully grown.

The girl was inside her home when someone opened the door and the dog charged inside. Police said the dog is believed to be a stray.

The girl was bit in the face by the dog. Her father grabbed a gun and shot the dog, killing it. The girl was rushed to a hospital.

The girl is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, police said.

