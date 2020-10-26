Michigan health officials sound alarm on COVID-19 as cases surge

DETROIT – Some of the state’s top health officials are warning people about the threat of the coronavirus as cases continue surging.

On Saturday, the state reported 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths. It marked the state’s highest single day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 161,907 as of Monday, including 7,211 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 3,881 new cases and 29 additional deaths over the past two days.

“What we see now is a new phenomenon, increases across the state in all regions,” said Dr. Emily Martin, associate professor of epidemiology for the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan.

“The magnitude and speed of this increase is unlike anything we’ve seen since spring.”

Now the fastest growing demographic is young people which can be a double edged sword. They are not as likely to be hospitalized, but the chances of them spreading the virus is higher.

While Michigan was able to flatten the curve initially, hospitals have been preparing for a second surge.

“The virus is the curve and we are the horizontal line that we have to keep above curve. Wherever that surge is at we have the capacity as an organization to respond,” said Dr. John Deledda, chief medical officer of Henry Ford Hospital.

Henry Ford Hospital says it has 100 days worth of PPE supplies for frontline workers. But officials warn this time around hospitals will not likely be able to focus solely on COVID-19 patients.

“The second time around we have not as high optimism that we will be able to shut down the entire operation and focus solely on COVID,” said Deledda.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,876 on Sunday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,900 as of Sunday. More than 114,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made an appearance on Local 4 News Sunday and noted that the spike in cases could force the state to move backward in its plans to tackle COVID-19.