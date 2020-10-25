Watch Live: Michigan governor discusses alarming new milestone in coronavirus cases

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be interviewed Sunday morning on Local 4 News, a day after the state reported the highest one day increase in COVID-19 cases.

Whitmer's interview will begin at 8:30 a.m. today.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 158,026 as of Saturday, including 7,182 deaths. Saturday’s update represents 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

In an interview with Local 4 News last weekend Whitmer answered questions about a recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling that took away her emergency coronavirus powers.

“I want your viewers and listeners to know we still have a mask mandate in Michigan. There are still prohibitions on gatherings in Michigan. We know what it is going to take to stay safe and it is wearing a mask and physical distancing and washing our hands. The more of us who do that the less likely we are going to see this spike grow out of control and have to close our economy again. That’s what we want to avoid. If you are mad about wearing a mask or your mad your kids aren’t in school full-time or you are sad that you’re not at church right now or able to watch college football, I think you need to go out and vote for Joe Biden so we can have a national strategy around this virus and get our economy back engaged,” said Whitmer in the interview.

Whitmer was interviewed ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. As of last weekend nearly 1 million people had already voted in Michigan.

On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint medical experts will weigh in on the new spike in coronavirus cases. Flashpoint begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday.