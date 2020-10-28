New poll numbers show how pandemic is impacting the election in Michigan

TROY, Mich. – With one week until Election Day there are new exclusive poll numbers on the race for Michigan and how the pandemic is impacting voters.

The new poll numbers also highlight the perceptions of the president versus the governor on COVID-19.

There are two groups of voters that are moving the needle toward Joe Biden because of COVID, seniors and women both college educated and not.

For starters, take a look at where the overall race for the White House currently stands.

The percentage of voters who approve of the president’s COVID strategy are those who essentially support him for president.

