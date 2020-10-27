How Michiganders can make sure their votes count leading up to Election Day

There’s just one week left to campaign before Election Day, as the races are coming down to the wire for candidates.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester is helping Michigan residents make sure their votes count, in addition to troubleshooting issues that might come up.

A record number of Michiganders have already submitted their votes for the election.

You can track your ballot at Michigan.gov/vote. If you haven’t returned your absentee ballot yet, the best advice is to take it to the clerk and drop it in a dropbox if you’re concerned about mail delivery.

Residents can also vote in person on Election Day, but because of the pandemic, you will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

You can also register at your clerk on Election Day and still vote.

