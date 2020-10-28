Register now for the virtual Turkey Trot race

Join us and be part of this fun holiday tradition! We’re talking about the 38th annual S3 Turkey Trot, of course, but this year it’s going VIRTUAL.

The Thanksgiving day race offers runners the 10K and 5K Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile. All runners receive the official collectors S3 Turkey Trot race shirt and medal! Be a part of this great tradition and one of the largest virtual races in Michigan!

Register until noon on Thanksgiving Day at theparade.org/turkeytrot. Proceeds benefit The Parade Company.

This year’s “America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner-White” is a live televised-only event on WDIV-Local 4, in partnership with The Parade Company. WDIV-Local 4 is the exclusive television partner.

Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford Motor Company is postponed for 2020 and will return to Ford Field on November 19, 2021. For information, visit theparade.org.