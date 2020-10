DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

COVID Halloween: Here’s how to minimize risk while handing out candy, trick-or-treating

Forget the usual approach of putting one bowl of candy at your front door and handing it out to children this Halloween.

Instead, mask up and put on some gloves if you’re going to be handing out candy. Make up individual bags of candy that the trick-or-treaters can easily grab and go.