'We are going to find you’: Family of father killed in Inkster demand killer come forward

INKSTER, Mich. – The family of a father killed near a gas station on Michigan Avenue in Inkster is asking for the public to help them find his killer.

“We are going to find you,” the victim’s young son, Randy Potts, said. "The person who killed him. You better know what’s coming for you. We are going to catch you and you will regret what you did. I got something for you. Take this trash bag, you want to know why I’m giving it to you, because you’re a piece of trash.”

Brandon Potts was killed on Sept. 6, near Springhill Avenue and Harrison Street.

“He was my son. He came here from California. He was only here for 3 weeks. He was minding his own business and was gunned down in cold blood. If anybody knows anything about it. please say something. I don’t' want it to be your son, dad or brother who gets shot by this guy,” said Brandon Potts' mother, Julia Smith.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest in the case. Police have released surveillance photos of a person of interest.

READ: More local crime coverage