Detroit revival expands: East Jefferson Corridor redevelopment to begin with new Meijer store

DETROIT – An announcement Thursday is a sign that Detroit’s revival is branching out from Downtown -- Meijer is planing to open a new location on Detroit’s east side.

The new, small-scale grocery store, a part of the Rivertown Market, will fill a major need in the neighborhood.

For at least a generation, living downtown was made difficult by the fact there were no grocery stores. Meijer opened a store at Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in 2013 and the old Redford High School became a Meijer in 2015, but the east side still had a long trip to the grocery store -- until now.

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones could not contain herself at Thursday’s Meijer announcement.

“Good, fresh produce, good, fresh meats -- I’m excited," Jones proclaimed. "I don’t know about you but I’m excited. I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Usually a Meijer takes up blocks, but not this one. It will feature 100 parking spaces and 60 employees. The Rivertown Market is going to be a scaled-down, urban footprint in the greening of Detroit Park on East Jefferson Avenue.

“The small format has proven successful for us in Grand Rapids, Royal Oak and now Lansing," said Vik Srinivasan, with Meijer. "We look forward to find new ways to serve our customers in this area of Detroit that has so much potential for growth.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said it’s the exact kind of development city leaders have been looking to promote.

“We have a Detroit developer as the lead in this," Duggan said. "A great Michigan company that’s going to be operating the store in a way that the neighborhood all envisioned.”

They’ve already started construction and expect the store to be ready early next year.

