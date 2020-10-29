Monroe Township man calls 911 after being held down by 2 men while a woman stabbed him multiple times, officials say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials are investigating after a 47-year-old man was held down by two men while a woman stabbed him multiple times.

The incident happened Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Union Street in Monroe Township. Police said the 47-year-old victim was walking on Union Street when he saw a suspicious vehicle parked in a private parking lot.

He told police he approached the vehicle and confronted two men and one woman who were inside the vehicle. He told the people inside the vehicle that they were on private property and needed to move along, according to police.

Police said he reported that the conversation became heated and the three people exited the vehicle. Police said the two men held the victim down while the woman stabbed him.

All three suspects fled the scene in their vehicle after the assault. The victim went home and called 911.

Police said a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were identified during the investigation and officers found the knife allegedly used in the assault. The second man has not been formally identified.

The 22-year-old man and 18-year-old women were taken into custody.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7719.

