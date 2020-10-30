Classical musicians aim to motivate Detroit voters with virtual concert

DETROIT – A group of classical musicians are using their talents to encourage Detroiters to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday.

Musician Alycia Wilder-Mollison and her string quartet are partnering with Declare Detroit to hold a virtual concert on Sunday in an effort to inspire people to vote.

Francis Grunow with Declare Detroit says the group has been working tirelessly to encourage Detroit residents to vote and make their voices heard in the 2020 General Election. He believes there could be 50% voter turnout for the city this election.

Wilder-Mollison says she, her string quartet and a vocalist will play the gospel song “We Shall Overcome," which became an anthem during the Civil Rights Movement.

The event will stream live on Declare Detroit’s Facebook page at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.

Related: Barack Obama, Stevie Wonder to campaign with Joe Biden in Detroit, Flint on Halloween