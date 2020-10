DETROIT – A 9-year-old was shot and killed on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said no adults were at the home in the 15800 block of Kentucky Street at the time of the shooting. The shooting happened at about 7:35 p.m.

The child was found upstairs, officials said.

Three children, including the 9-year-old, were inside the home. The two other children, ages 10 and 5, are OK.

Two men arrived at the home once the police arrived.

Stay with Local 4 as more information becomes available.

More: Local News