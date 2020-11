(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – President Trump will campaign in Washington Township at Total Sports Park beginning 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 ahead of Election Day Tuesday.

You can watch the president deliver remarks live in the video player below.

On Monday, the president will be in Traverse City before holding a 10:30 p.m. rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The Traverse City event takes place 5 p.m. Monday at Cherry Capitol Airport.

Live Coverage