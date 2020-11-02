Loaded gun found in carry-on bag of man at Grand Rapids based airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – On Sunday, a Transportation Security Administration officer found a loaded gun in a man’s carry-on bag at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The TSA officer managed to stop the man from boarding an airplane with the loaded 9mm handgun and a magazine that had 10 bullets.

TSA officials say the gun was found in the carry-on bag at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials took possession of the weapon and escorted the passenger and gun away from the checkpoint.

“Firearms and prohibited items continue to be detected at airport security checkpoints during this pandemic,” said Grand Rapid’s TSA Federal Security Director Roger Dubuc. “Our sharp TSA officers remain vigilant while the safety and security of all travelers remain our top priority.”

TSA issues civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

This is the third firearm detected at the airport this year. A total of 10 were detected at its security checkpoints last year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, according to the TSA.

The gun was found ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Gerald R. Ford International Airport tonight. Trump’s visit and the incident have not been linked together.

The president will be in Traverse City before holding a 10:30 p.m. rally at the Grand Rapids based airport. Meanwhile, the Traverse City event takes place 5 p.m. today at Cherry Capitol Airport.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign in Detroit, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Monday.