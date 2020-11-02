Metro Detroit weather: Wind gusts expected to continue into the evening

DETROIT – Today’s weather scenario panned out exactly as anticipated both in timing and impacts, with a potent cold front early this morning opening the door for our first true taste of winter this season.

Wind, as expected, gusted over 40 mph in many locations, and these gusts will continue into the evening hours before gusts drop back below 40 mph. Here are some peak wind gusts I’ve received as of 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon:

Waterford 49 mph

Adrian 47 mph

Ann Arbor 46 mph

Romulus 45 mph

Monroe 43 mph

Detroit 40 mph

Howell 38 mph

Mt. Clemens 37 mph

Lapeer 36 mph

Port Huron 33 mph

You’ll notice that the strongest gusts have occurred over the southern half of our area. Those of you in the northern half will likely see your strongest gusts late this afternoon and this evening, so you’re not out of the woods yet.

As such, the Wind Advisory will continue until 10 p.m. this evening.

The next notable part of Sunday’s weather has been the snow shower activity. Many of us have seen some flakes today but, right now as I write this article (4:45 p.m.), the most robust snow band is near I-69.

The final piece of the Sunday weather story is temperature, which has fallen from early morning readings in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) into the mid-to-upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius), with wind chills in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers will end Sunday night, and the windy conditions will “settle down” to just breezy, as well -- generally blowing from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday’s sunset is at 5:26 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

Partly cloudy Monday morning, then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. It’ll be another windy day, but not as windy as Sunday, with a generally west wind at 15 to 25 mph with gusts approaching 35 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) means it’ll be a pretty chilly day. But wait…next comes the good stuff!

After Monday, we get into a fantastic weather pattern, with mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies all the way through next Monday! Highs Tuesday will warm into the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius) on Election Day -- so the weather is no excuse: GET TO THE POLLS AND VOTE.

Highs Wednesday through next Monday will be in the low-to-mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius)! The upcoming weekend looks incredible…start making your outdoor plans now!

