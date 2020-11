DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Metro Detroit and counties outside the region from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Those counties include Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. Highs will start in the middle 40s today and then drop to the low 30s by this evening. Snow and rain are also in today’s forecast.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain and heavy winds with snow possible Sunday