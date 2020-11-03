Detroit police investigate after 25-year-old shot, injured while putting cash into ATM

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was shot by an unknown person on Tuesday in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. in the 17700 block of West Warren Avenue. The victim told police that he got out of his armored vehicle to put cash into an ATM when an older-model red Chevrolet Impala pulled behind the armored vehicle and someone from inside the Impala shot him.

The victim said he jumped back in the armored vehicle, secured the door behind him and the suspect fled the scene. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More local crime coverage