DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead on the city’s west side early this morning.

According to police, the two men were in an SUV that crashed into a porch in the 3500 block of 29th Street, which is near Michigan Ave. and Junction, around 3:30 a.m.

At this time we do not have ages of the individuals.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates on this developing story.