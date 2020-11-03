What’s behind Election Day tensions?

WARREN, Mich. – In Warren, as voters went to the polls, there was security seen and unseen.

Mayor Jim Fouts acted on the concerns of his constituents and deployed election polling place security in the form of uniformed and undercover police to guard against potential voter intimidation or threats of violence.

Across the nation we are seeing, for the first time in modern history, businesses boarding up, police being deployed and hearing of possible threats of violence. Professor Dave Dulio teaches political science and is the director of Civic Engagement at Oakland University.

