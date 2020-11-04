Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny and breezy Wednesday ahead

DETROIT – It’s a big Hump Day! There’s still a lot of tension and stress to work through, but the weather will be a great distraction for us here in Michigan all week. Even our early morning temperatures are milder in the upper 30s and low 40s as you head out the door on this Wednesday morning around Metro Detroit. We have a week of warming temps on the fringe of record highs all the way through the weekend into early next week.

We will see wall to wall sunshine and a warming breeze today. In fact, that breeze becomes a little breezy through the morning and afternoon. Highs should hit the middle, or even upper 60s, with winds SW 7-17 mph gusting to 27 mph at times. A couple of weak storms over the next few days stay well to our north, but will likely spill a few clouds our way on Thursday.

Metro Detroit will start seeing warmer air moving in Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s... right where we should be this time of year. And the cloud cover will be a big variable as we move into the midweek, because model data suggests mid to even upper 60s Wednesday through Sunday around here.

Skies will go from mostly sunny to only partly sunny on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s or warmer if the sun can win out for a few hours in the afternoon. That pesky breeze 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph will keep moving mild air in our direction.

Friday through Monday is our best chance of seeing some potential record highs in Metro Detroit. You can expect a ton of sun during that stretch, and highs flirting with 70F as well. Can I get an amen! There will be a change in this beautiful pattern, but not until probably Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep you posted. Remember, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather, and it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android