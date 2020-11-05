Rochester Community Schools shift back to remote learning due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester Community Schools is returning to remote learning due the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oakland County, officials said.

The decision was made due to the the current Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) risk level determination. All students enrolled in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade (TK-12) in-person learning, Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE), and Adult Transition Program and Services (ATPS) will shift to temporary remote learning.

In-person enrichment programs are also paused until in-person learning resumes. Pre-K and school-age care programs are paused through Friday and will be evaluated further.

TK-12, ECSE, and ATPS students will follow the remote learning schedule established at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year until at least Nov. 27.

The temporary remote learning schedule will now involve live instruction with a teacher five days per week. Synchronous learning will replace wellness Wednesdays

Some of the TK-12th students attending the RCS virtual campus may see a shift in class times. Notifications will be sent to students who are impacted.

View the secondary remote schedule below:

View the Elementary remote schedule below:

Breakfast and lunch will be distributed on Wednesdays from a student’s home school. Students attending the Dr. John M. Schultz Educational Campus will pick up meals at Rochester High School.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to reinforce that the safety of our students, staff and families is our priority. Decisions about in-person or remote learning environments are taken seriously. As you may be aware, COVID-19 cases across the state and the county are growing exponentially,” officials said in a release to parents.

Oakland County Schools are at risk level E, which means it has either more than 150 cases per million or a 20 percent positivity rate.

As of Wednesday, RCS has 20 active cases, 3 probable cases and 174 quarantined students and staff. There are 17 individuals who are symptomatic.

Since Oct. 4, RCS has had 37 confirmed student COVID-19 cases and approximately 20 staff cases, according to officials.

