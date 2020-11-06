Breaking down President Trump’s claims regarding ballot counting in Detroit

DETROIT – President Donald Trump held a press conference last night and declared, without any evidence, that there is widespread fraud in this election.

Some fellow Republicans called out Trump about his words, saying they were inappropriate and dangerous. Without a shred of evidence Trump attacked the democratic process of counting legal votes under the watchful eyes of challengers and poll watchers from both parties.

Trump supporters did protest outside the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit during vote counting. While they were doing that, there were Republican representatives inside, working alongside Democrat representatives.

