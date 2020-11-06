Canton police investigate Chase Bank robbery

CANTON, Mich. – Police are investigating the report of a bank robbery at a Chase Bank in Canton.

The incident happened on Thursday at 3:31 p.m. at the bank located at Michigan Avenue and Old Canton Center. The suspect is accused of presenting a note demanding money to the teller. The teller gave him an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being more than 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black knit hat, gray and camo colored hooded jacket, gray shirt and dark-colored pants.

No weapon was observed. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

READ: More local crime coverage