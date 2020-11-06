Dr. Khaldun: Michigan seeing 5 times more COVID-19 cases per day than early September

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan reported a new daily record of COVID-19 cases in Michigan -- 5,710 new cases along with 51 new reported deaths, including 26 from a review of past vital records.

Nationwide, there were 114,000 new cases, which is also a new daily record.

“We’re seeing more than five times the number of new cases per day now than we saw early September,” said Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Khaldun said numbers show that the state is not heading in the right direction.

“We have models that estimate at the rate we’re going if we don’t do anything else. If we don’t change our behaviors, we could be seeing up to 100 deaths a day by the end of December," she said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she’s calling on the state legislature for some much needed help.

“This week, I sent a letter to the Republican leaders and legislature, urging them to pass legislation that requires Michiganders to wear masks in indoor places and crowded outdoors areas. We do think that it would be helpful to our health and our safety and our economy if it was codified in a bi-partisan way with the legislature,” Whitmer said.

Khaldun said masks are important as hospitalizations are going up in every region across the state.

“As hospitalizations go up, we expect deaths to follow in a few weeks. Our seven-day average for deaths are at 19, which is twice what it was at the beginning of September. We can’t control very many things but we can control our own behaviors, especially as we move to the holiday season. Please enjoy yourselves and be safe,” Khaldun said.

In a statement, the city of Detroit said:

“Overall, we are seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases and a rise in the number of hospitalizations in Detroit. At this time, our infection rate is much lower than surrounding counties and the state. However, we must remain vigilant and not become too relaxed. Our goal is to continue partnering with schools and businesses so they have the resources and information they need to help slow the spread of this virus in our city.”

Khaldun said positive case counts per 1 million are highest in the Upper Peninsula at 508 cases per 1 million, 370 per 1 million the Grand Rapids region and lowest in Jackson County at 193 per 1 million.

The Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing and Traverse City regions all have over 200 cases per 1 million and between 5.5% and 7.7% positivity.

