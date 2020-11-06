Gov. Whitmer asks lawmakers for support as Michigan sets new daily COVID record

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is looking for help from the Republican-controlled legislature to back safety measures in place in response to climbing COVID-19 cases.

“Fighting this virus needs to be a team sport, one that requires leaders from both sides of the aisle to work together to keep Michiganders safe," Whitmer said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ mask order in place is considered law in the state. The governor sent a letter to legislative leaders, asking them to pass a law backing up that safety measure.

“Codifying something this important, critical to saving lives deserves the legislature’s stamp of approval. It will send a resounding message that every one of us has our part to do,” Whitmer said.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey’s office said he supports MDHHS' orders regarding marks and gatherings. He also supports medical officials and their advice to continue requiring businesses to enforce face masks inside their establishments.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that any legislation is pending.

In the meantime, Whitmer asked Michiganders to reconsider their holiday plans as well.

“Think about planning your holiday. What are you going to do to say safe? How can you stay connected with your loved ones without all coming together and potentially exposing one another to COVID-19?” she said.

