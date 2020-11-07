Viral warning of threats of violence isn’t real, NAACP says

DETROIT – A viral Facebook post claiming the NAACP received information that white nationalists and neo-Nazis were planning violent attacks on people of color is false, the organization claims.

The social media message received traction online and caught the attention of law enforcement officials.

The NAACP said the message did not come from them and that they had not received any credible threats.

“We thought it was important enough to let you all know those claims are false,” said Trovon Williams, NAACP’s vice president of marketing. “The NAACP has not come in contact with any such information.”

The Facebook message stated white nationalist groups were having initiations this weekend that would include violently targeting Black men and children. The message urged people to pay attention to their surroundings and spread the word.

“We have to take it seriously because we don’t know the other end, but I want to tell everybody it did not come from the NAACP,” said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of the NAACP Detroit Chapter.

Anthony said he was disturbed when he was alerted to the fake message Thursday. He said people started calling the Detroit branch, concerned about the potential of violence from white supremacists.

In the midst of a pandemic and with a country divided following the U.S. General Election, Anthony is urging unity.

The NAACP unfortunately is no stranger to fake threats. The organization dealt with a similar situation in July.