Police seek 2 missing teens who ran away from Detroit mental health hospital

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys who ran away from a mental health hospital on Saturday.

Detroit police say at about 3:30 p.m. Preston Williams, 13, ran away with Daniel King, 15, from a mental health hospital in the 10000 block of Gratiot Avenue while they were outside for recess.

Williams is described as a male standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has golden/brownish blond hair, green eyes and wears glasses, officials said.

King is described as a male standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Both teens are reportedly in good physical condition, but suffer from disorders.

If anyone has seen Williams and/or King, or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

