‘No replacing him’ -- Metro Detroit ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants remember Alex Trebek

DETROIT – Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday morning at his home after a long battle with cancer.

READ: Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek dies at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host Jeopardy! for the next 18 months.

He hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 years, recording more than 8,000 episodes. He holds the record for most game show episodes hosted by the same person.

He continued working after his diagnosis, he never asked for sympathy. His only request was asking for prayers.

Multiple “Jeopardy!” contestants live in Metro Detroit. They said they feel as if they have lost a friend.

Trebek’s good-guy persona he had on the show for nearly four decades was apparently who he really was behind the scenes too.

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full story in the video above.

Trebek had been working on the show until late October. Episodes he taped will continue to air until Christmas.