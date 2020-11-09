Troy fire station closes temporarily after several firefighters test positive for COVID-19

TROY – One of the six fire stations in Troy has been closed temporarily after several firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the closure is not expected to impact service to the community. Five fire stations remain and they will handle calls for service.

“A few of our volunteer members at one of our six stations have recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, we have decided to temporarily close that particular station for the next 14 days,” Fire Chief Dave Roberts said. “Fortunately, as of now, and to our knowledge, none of the other members from our other five stations have been affected. Plans are in place to provide coverage from our other stations during this time.”

The Troy Fire Department has more than 150 firefighters, who are primarily volunteers. Around 30 firefighters are currently under quarantine as a precaution.

“I commend Chief Roberts and the Troy Fire Department for taking these bold and decisive steps to keep both our Troy residents and Troy firefighters safe. I am greatly comforted to know how well this is being handled at all levels,” Mayor Ethan Baker said.

