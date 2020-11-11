Former Michigan Senate member sentenced to probation for 2015 incident

DETROIT – Former Michigan State Sen. Virgil Smith plead guilty to malicious destruction of property and reckless discharge of a firearm on Wednesday.

Smith was charged in 2015 in connection to a shooting incident that involved his ex-wife. He was accused of shooting Anistia Thomas' Mercedes-Benz.

According to authorities, Smith pleaded guilty to the felony charge of malicious destruction of property over $20,000 or more, and the misdemeanor charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Smith has been back and forth in court over the last few years, even serving jail time. Smith’s attorney David Steingold told the judge that his client wasn’t the only person to blame.

“The incident happened that evening following a text message from Ms. Thomas. He never invited her over. She went over expecting sex. She pounded on the window and barged her way in. Ms. Thomas was the one who initiated. My client admitted, he was drinking and took that gun. We’re not denying that he didn’t do it. Had this woman not went over to the home, knowing her ex-husband had a guest at the house,” Steingold said.

Smith was placed on probation until March 14, 2021. He is not allowed to have any contact with his ex-wife.