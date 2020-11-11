Mother sentenced to probation for 2018 Eastpointe fire that killed 3 children

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A woman charged in connection with a 2018 fire that killed three children in Eastpointe was sentenced to probation.

Amber Swain said she was running late for work back in March 2018 when the fire happened. Three children -- two boys and a girl -- were killed and two able to get out.

For the first time in two years, Swain, the mother of the two boys, spoke about the fire that killed her two sons in the home on Juliana Avenue.

“I hear their voices all of the time. I see their faces all of the time,” Swain said.

Family said Swain left them home alone.

On Tuesday Swain explained, “I had just started at Chrysler. I was on my three-month probation period and I could not be late. I was already trying not to be late to work. I am truly sorry. I never wanted anything like this to happen.”

The grandparents of the two boys think otherwise and that Swain should have gotten more than probation.

“I think it’s wrong, it’s inconsiderate," said one of the grandparents.

"Three kids lost their lives. Those were my grandbabies. Those kids were my life,” said the other grandparent.

Swain’s attorney told the judge that she didn’t deserve jail time because she has already suffered the last two years, and the judge agreed.

“I don’t believe that a sentence within a Macomb County jail is going to rehabilitate the defendant,” said the judge.

Swain was sentenced to six months probation. She cannot have access to prescription or recreational drugs. The judge also suggested counseling.