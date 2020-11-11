Police search for 2 suspects accused of stealing from vehicles on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after two men stole from vehicles on Detroit’s east side.

The theft happened on Oct. 19 at 11:55 p.m. in the 9100 block of Gratiot and again on Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Riopelle at 4:30 a.m.

Police said two men exited a white 2010-2012 Chevy Impala, broke into vehicles and stolen items out of them.

Police said they believe the suspects are the same in both incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit by calling 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

