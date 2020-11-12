Police seek missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.

Detroit police say Akiya Grandberry was last seen at 3:30 p.m. at her residence in the 12000 block of Maiden Street. The girl hasn’t been seen or heard from since, officials said.

Grandberry is in good physical and mental condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

