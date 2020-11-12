There is a critical need for COVID-19 survivors to donate convalescent plasma

DETROIT – Versiti said the supply level for convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors is dwindling.

Convalescent plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that can bind to the virus that causes COVID-19, neutralizing it.

The plasma is being used in hospitals to treat the most severely affected patients. Due to the dwindling supplies, patients have to go on backorder or wait for the therapy. There have been conversations about rationing available supplies.

Versiti is asking community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered to donate plasma.

You are eligible if you’ve had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 by a physician and laboratory testing. You have to have not had symptoms for 14 days before being eligible to donate.

