Detroit woman helps single people find matches amid isolating pandemic

DETROIT – With COVID-19 cases surging again in Michigan and throughout the country, many are looking at a long, lonely winter.

For people who are single, the virus really cuts into their social lives and prevents opportunities for romance. For anyone who has been looking for love in all the wrong places, coronavirus has even further reduced those places.

Lisa Chaben, behind Match with Lisa, is one of those intuitive people with a knack for networking who fixed up her pals so successfully that she realized she could do it for a living.

In just 22 days, Chaben says she has already fixed up 60 couples on first dates -- men with women, women with women, men with men. Match with Lisa is designed to take the guess work out of dating.

You can find more information on her official website right here..

Watch the full report in the video player above.