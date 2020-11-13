Gardner-White unveils new float to debut in ‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’

Gardner-White introduced their first-ever float today, “There’s No Place Like Home,” that will make its debut in the 94th “America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner-White.” This year marks the Michigan-based and family-owned furniture retailer’s first year as presenting sponsor of the iconic Detroit Parade.

Built by The Parade Company, Gardner-White’s new float, “There’s No Place Like Home” embodies the warmth and comfort of a family home. The front of float depicts a working, swinging door that visually welcomes you onto the float and into a dining room set for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

"There's No Place Like Home" (Gardner-White)

The middle section of the float features several canine friends representing Gardner-White’s dog-friendly environment. In the living room, a large television holds a football while a sofa wearing a four-foot-tall foam sports hand touting ‘#1’ cheers for the home team. On the back of the float is a 12-foot-tall, cozy armchair raising from the likeness of the original Gardner-White store dating back to 1912.

"There's No Place Like Home" (Gardner-White)

Themed We Are One Together, this year’s parade will honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 crisis. “America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner-White” is set to go as a live televised-only and online-only event on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.

Morning coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com with a special edition of Local 4 News Today hosted by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux.

Then, at 8 a.m., Jason Carr and Tati Amare host “America’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview with Live in the D.”

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. reaching more 185 major cities across the country (check local TV listings).

The entire broadcast can be watched anywhere in Michigan, the U.S. and around the world live-streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com.

For information, visit theparade.org.