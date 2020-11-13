How to watch ‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White,” a holiday tradition that originates from downtown Detroit, will be a TV and online-only event this year on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com. Themed “We Are One Together,” this year’s parade will honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 crisis.

Thanksgiving Morning Lineup:

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. -- “Local 4 News Today: Special Thanksgiving Edition”

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- “America’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview with Live in the D.”

9 a.m. to Noon -- “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White”

Morning coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com with a special edition of Local 4 News Today hosted by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux.

Then, at 8 a.m., Jason Carr and Tati Amare host “America’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview with Live in the D.”

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. reaching more 185 major cities across the country (check local TV listings).

THE ENTIRE BROADCAST CAN BE WATCHED WHEREVER YOU ARE -- LIVE STREAMED ON CLICKONDETROIT.COM -- ANYWHERE AROUND THE WORLD

PRIZES!! Throughout the broadcast viewers can win special prizes while watching at home – a $3,000 gift card courtesy of Gardner-White and (4) 55″ Smart TVs courtesy of WDIV-Local 4 will be given away.

WHAT YOU’LL SEE:

The parade will include floats, performers, helium balloons and Santa. Viewers will see both recorded and live elements hosted by WDIV-Local 4′s Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Rhonda Walker and Evrod Cassimy.

PERFORMERS:

Lin Rountree: Billboard topping soul/urban jazz trumpeter

Paulina Jayne: Urban-Country/rock/soul singer and songwriter

Angela Davis: Neo-Soul/jazz vocalist

Mid American Pompon All Star Team: Michigan high school varsity performers

Evrod Cassimy: R&B/pop singer/songwriter and Local 4 News Today anchor

BATTLE OF THE BANDS:

Viewers can vote for their favorite high school bands marching in the parade in the “Battle of the Bands” contest at ClickOnDetroit.com.

NOTE: This year, crowds will not be allowed to gather to watch the parade, and the 38th Annual Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot will take place virtually – not in downtown Detroit.