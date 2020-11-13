Saginaw Valley State University issue public safety alert; Police investigate person ‘in distress' on campus

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. – Saginaw Valley State University police are responding to “an individual in distress” on campus, according to a tweet from the university Thursday night.

“University Police are responding to an individual in distress who is isolated in Science West. The campus community is instructed to avoid the building until further notice,” read the tweet.

SVSU Alert: Due to a public safety emergency, the campus community is instructed to avoid Science West until further notice. — SVSU (@SVSU) November 13, 2020